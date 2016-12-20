Heifer Auction Raises Money for Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary

A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100.

The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture.

Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer which sold for $23,100 as part of the Rock Solid Bred Heifer sale yesterday.

For the third year in a row Crescent Point donated the bred heifer back to be resold, where it was then purchased by Siegle Cattle Company from Maple Creek.

Bryce Weiss from Diamond K says the Bursary program helps kids grow their interest in Agriculture:

"I know perosonally, a young lad that did an essay and got the bursary was very excited about it," he said.

"What they are doing with the money is unreal. They give a young farmer boy or rancher boy a chance to do something that he is really passionate about."

Chantal Henderson, the boy’s sister, says once again they were overwhelmed with the support of everyone involved and look forward to receiving the next round of applications for the Bursary, application deadline is March 1st.