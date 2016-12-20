Saskatchewan Pulse Growers to Maintain Non-Refundable Pulse Levy

The Saskatchewan Pulse Growers has decided to maintain a non-refundable pulse levy.

The issue was a hot topic of debate during their AGM in January with a resolution requesting the pulse levy be refundable

Board Chair Tim Wiens says they gathered producer feedback at their Regional meetings, through emails and calls directly to the office as well as conducting a statistically valid survey through Insightrix Research.

"The results in the end were inconclusive. 50% of the growers said they would like to leave it the same, 44% said they would like to see it refundable and because of those results, the board felt there was not an overwhelming wish of the growers to change the way things are right now," he said.

The Saskatchewan Pulse Growers are the only commodity group in the Province that currently does not have a refundable levy.

Back in August, Sask Pulse reduced its Producer Levy for the 2016-17 crop year from 1% to .67%