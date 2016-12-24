Big Six Recap: Final Games Before Christmas

  • Print
The 2016 portion of the schedule is now complete for the Big Six Hockey League as the eight teams will now take two weeks off for Christmas.

THURSDAY - WHEAT KINGS EDGE MUSTANGS 4-3 IN OVERTIME IN YELLOW GRASS

For the third time this season, the Yellow Grass Wheat Kings came out on the winning side against the Midale Mustangs. However, they would need extra time to do so.

With a crowd of approximately 400 people at the communiplex in Yellow Grass, it would be the visiting Mustangs taking a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. That would remain the score throughout the second until the Wheat Kings tied the game :37 seconds into the final period.

Midale regained the lead 3-2 just minutes later, but Yellow Grass found the equalizer with five minutes remaining to force overtime.

In the extra frame, it would be Brendan Vertefeuille scoring the game-winner for Yellow Grass, giving the Wheat Kings a 4-3 victory.

Yellow Grass (6-3-3) enters the break second in the West division while Midale (3-7-1) is eight points behind the Wheat Kings in third.

FRIDAY - FLYERS SCORE NINE; WIN FINALS' REMATCH WITH BIENFAIT

Almost nine months to the day after the Wawota Flyers defeated the Bienfait Coalers to win the 2016 Big Six championship, the two teams would face each other for the first time to close off the 2016 schedule.

The highly-anticipated matchup would live up to the hype as a full rink at the Wawota Community Forum saw the teams rough it up on the ice and light up the scoreboard throughout the game.

The score would be tied at 1-1 after the first period. Then Wawota would take a 3-1 lead early in the second before Bienfait answered back to make it 3-2. The Flyers' scored again to make it 4-2 before the intensity boiled over.

Coalers defenceman MacKenzie Selk was called for boarding, leading to a fight between Selk and Flyers' Kent Sauter.

Bienfait scored to make it 4-3, Wawota answered back :30 seconds later to make it 5-3 and then the Coalers' made it a one-goal game again 5-4 before the intermission.

The tight game would be blown open by the Flyers in the third period. Wawota scored early to make it 6-4 and then added three more goals in the final five minutes for a 9-4 final. After the 8th goal, Bienfait captain Kyle Garagan was given an instigator and major for fighting, while the Flyers' Riley Riddell was only issued a cross-checking minor on the play.

The Flyers' have scored 20 goals in their last two games after an 11-3 win over Midale LAST SUNDAY. Against Bienfait, the top line of Riley Riddell (2G, 3A), Brent Struble (5A) and Justin Lamontagne (2G, 2A) combined for 14 points.

Wawota (6-4-1) sits in third in the East division at the break while Bienfait (8-2-1) has a two-point lead for first in the West division.

FRIDAY - OXBOW BLOWS OUT CARNDUFF ON 'COWBOY CHRISTMAS'

The highway 18 rivalry between the Oxbow Huskies and Carnduff Red Devils remains as strong as ever, and always features a game in Oxbow just before Christmas to bring out fans from both communities to enjoy the battle.

After Carnduff defeated Oxbow 5-1 just six days earlier on TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT, the Huskies would get a measure of revenge to close off 2016 on the right note.

Oxbow would lead 2-1 after the first period thanks to a pair of goals from Huskies' captain Jordan Cooney. The Huskies would jump ahead 5-1 with three early goals in the second period and led 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Oxbow chipped in two more goals in the third to win 7-2. Jordan Cooney finished with four points (2G, 2A) to lead all scorers.

The Huskies (4-7) remain at the bottom of the competitive East division while Carnduff (8-3-1) lead the division at the break.

FRIDAY - ROCKETS EDGE CARLYLE 4-3 IN REDVERS

For the first time since Carlyle rejoined the Big Six this season, the Redvers Rockets would welcome their closest competition to town for a Friday night battle at the Rec Centre.

The Cougars had lost six in a row coming into the game, and appeared motivated to end that streak against Redvers. Carlyle scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

However, the Rockets would bounce back in the second period, scoring twice to even the game at 3-3. An early goal by Redvers in the third would make it 4-3, and Carlyle would be unable to find the tying marker before the end of regulation.

Redvers (8-3) moves within a point of Carnduff for the top of the east division with the win, while Carlyle (2-9) are last in the west division.

*************************************

LEAGUE LEADERS AND STANDINGS

The Big Six is now off for two weeks and resumes in the new year on Friday, January 6th with three games on the schedule.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH

Yellow Grass Wheat Kings @ Redvers Rockets - CJ1150 BROADCAST

Carnduff Red Devils @ Wawota Flyers

Carlyle Cougars @ Midale Mustangs

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7TH

Midale Mustangs @ Wawota Flyers - CJ1150 BROADCAST

Redvers Rockets @ Bienfait Coalers

Carlyle Cougars @ Carnduff Red Devils

