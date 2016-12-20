Saturday Night Stuffed With Success In Carnduff

It was a big win both on and off the ice on Saturday night for the Carnduff Red Devils in their Big Six Hockey League matchup against the Oxbow Huskies.

The first ever "Teddy Bear Toss" game in the Big Six took place during Saturday's Carnduff - Oxbow tilt, where fans inside the FAST Centennial Arena in Carnduff flooded the ice with stuffed animals following the home team's first goal of the game.

Appropriately enough, it would be the Red Devils' captain Kody Martin triggering the toss just 2:30 into the game en route to a 5-1 victory for Carnduff.

"Everyone had them ready to go and when we scored, they came flying over the boards," reflected Martin on Sunday afternoon. "The peewee kids had their skates, picked them up and had the ice cleaned off pretty quickly."

"It all happened pretty fast, but it was definitely a neat thing to see."

(Photo Credit: Rachelle Apperley)

The "Teddy Bear Toss" is an idea that is well-known among junior hockey leagues across Canada, with the SJHL's Power Dodge Estevan Bruins hosting their TEDDY BEAR TOSS AT THE END OF NOVEMBER.

However, this is one of the first tosses involving a senior hockey team in Saskatchewan. The idea was brought back to Carnduff by the McMillan family. Ed and Marge's son Jake played the last three years with the SJHL's Battleford North Stars and Blake currently plays defence with the Red Devils.

The community began promoting the toss over the past two weeks, and the excitement around town was felt leading up to Saturday's game.

"We had signs up and put it out on the radio and everyone was getting pretty excited," added Martin. "All my nieces and nephews had their bears ready to go before the game."

"It was a great thing to do, and hopefully something we do for years to come."

Roughly 80 stuffed animals were collected off the ice following the goal. But because it was scored so quickly, those who arrived late at the game were resolved to hand over their teddy bears to the collection crew off the ice.

A total of 104 bears were collected and have been shipped off to the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon.

(Photo Credit: Rachelle Apperley)