Another Blizzard Could Be On Its Way For Christmas

The warm weather this week brought a short relief from the storms that troubled Southeastern Saskatchewan over the past few weeks. While everyone was hoping for enjoyable weather over the Holiday weekend, that may not be the case.

"There are some discrepancies in the models. Some models show a Colorado low that will be moving through the states and affecting Montana and North Dakota, and some models are showing that low moving a little bit further north, with the heavy snowfall and strong winds making it's way into southeastern Saskatchewan. So there is a chance that the 25th could see over 10cm of snow and strong winds creating blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions in Southeast Saskatchewan," expressed Regional Meteorologist John-Paul Cragg

He adds that the computer models are still trying to resolve what will happen.

"There is a chance that Southeastern Saskatchewan could be hit by this area of low pressure on the 25th, but it's not a certainty yet."

However, he warns that if it does move in, it could be as bad as the blizzard at the beginning of the month.

"We're looking at 10-15 cm of snow possible with quite strong winds from the north. So it could be a similar situation, in the worst case scenario, to December 5th and 6th."

He notes that the mix of strong winds and snowfall amount could create blizzard-like conditions, with the visibility reduced to near zero conditions on the road.

"We're not sure what the forecast will be like for the 25th yet, but there is that chance that we will get a snowstorm in Southeastern Saskatchewan."

Cragg advises everyone to watch the forecast, and check the Highway Hotline before travelling.

