Another Blizzard On The Way to Estevan

Another Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Southeastern Saskatchewan.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER CONDITIONS

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Mark Melsness, a strong Colorado low is preparing to make it's way north.

"This Colorado low is expected to form Saturday night and especially ramp up on Sunday. It will then track up through the Dakotas and Northern Minnesota. The effect will be to spread heavy snow and blowing snow into Southeastern Saskatchewan, Southern Manitoba and the Dakotas."

He says 2-4 centimeters can be expected on Christmas Eve, as the storm continues to build.

"Sometime during the day on Sunday is when we can really see the effects of that storm start to kick in. By late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening we could be looking at near blizzard or perhaps even outright blizzard conditions for the Southeast corner of the province. 15-25 cm of snow is possible during that time."

He also cautions motorists on driving during the weekend.

"Heading northwest wouldn't be too bad, but for sure avoid travel in this area and don't make any plans for travelling east to Manitoba or down into North Dakota."

Melsness urges that if travel is to be made, it should be done before the storm hits, or after it starts to dissipate on Monday.

"As long as your travel plans don't include Sunday afternoon and night, it shouldn't be too bad."

He adds to stay tuned to any weather information coming out, as changes are possible.