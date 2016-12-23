Estevan Chamber Looks Back On Another Successful Year

The year is coming to a close, and with that, the Estevan Chamber of Commerce looks back on a full and productive 2016. Jackie Wall, Executive Director of the Chamber, expresses her thoughts on that time.

"The Estevan Chamber of Commerce had a very busy year. We had a lot of luncheons, as well as a tremendous "Networking on the Green". We also were very busy with advocating, and I don't think a lot of area residents realize the amount of advocacy work and lobbying that we do on behalf of our community as a whole, and more specifically the business community. We're always here to listen to concerns that people have, and to get those concerns to the appropriate level of government, whether municipal, provincial, or national."

One of the priorities this year was the fight against carbon tax, and Wall was right in the thick of it.

"We all know the carbon tax will hit Saskatchewan very hard. The preliminary announcement was vague, and it really didn't address a lot of the concerns that people have. We also wanted to put forth the argument that although we have to be environmentally responsible, we also have a social and economic responsibility to residents and businesses in Canada as well."

"I think it was a disadvantage to make that announcement before we even heard what our biggest trading partner across the border is going to be, in terms of carbon tax, and we want our businesses to remain competitive."

She was also concerned about the consequences of phasing out coal power.

"We need to realize that this nation has basically run on coal-powered electricity for a very long time. It is still cost effective and very efficient. Yes, it's not as green as people would like to see, but we need to make sure it plays a role so that our energy remains cost effective."

With that, a Carbon Capture Summit is being organized to be held in May of 2017. It will feature a tour of the Boundary Dam Carbon Capture Facility and will lecture everyone on how carbon capture fits with green energy, its schematics, and the benefits this is implemented on a global scale.

Earlier this month, she encouraged the community to sign a letter in hopes of bringing solar power to the Energy City.

"We had a lot of support on social media, and had letters in from area residents and businesses. It was great to have the community rally together to support this investment."

For the Estevan Chamber of Commerce, the first quarter of 2017 will be a busy one with the various events they are hosting.

"We're finalizing details for a luncheon, which may be held in February. March has the Farmer Appreciation and Farm Family of the Year event, as well as our Annual General Meeting. April will have a potential luncheon, and of course the Carbon Capture Summit will be in May."

She adds that the Estevan Business Excellence Awards may be moved to October due to all the events happening in the summer.