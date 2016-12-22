Safety Around Frozen Lakes In The Southeast

When someone is saying "You're on thin ice," they usually mean that they're mad at one person. However, the winter break is coming close to the area and people are looking to do activities on the ice. There are some precautions you should pay attention to when approaching them.

Some of the guidelines from the Ministry of Environment are:

four inches for someone to walk on

eight inches for an ATV or a snowmobile

eight inches for a car or a light truck

twelve inches for a heavy truck

"We've got a lot of people that enjoy going out ice fishing, which is a very popular winter activity. With that said, it's very important to make sure the ice is thick and strong enough for you to use," added Conservation Officer, Rich Hildebrand.

One tip that will make your trip stress-free is to check the ice often. The reason for this is that every lake and body of water is different, so the water doesn't freeze in uniform thickness. It's also common courtesy if you're one of the first people there.

"Always watch for open water on the lake and stay away from it. Don't go near beaver dams because they will most likely have weak ice. Colour can also be an indicator of the strength of ice. Blue is the strongest and white or opaque ice is weak."

Always make sure to purchase a valid fishing license before proceeding.