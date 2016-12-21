Savour The Southeast Returns In 2017

Estevan showed up in the thousands to support the FIRST EVER "Savour The Southeast" SHOWCASE in May 2016.

Following the overwhelming success, organizers have decided to pull the trigger and bring the popular event back to Affinity Place next year. And after the successful fundraiser translated into significant dollars for the 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games, the 2017 edition of Savour the Southeast will help support another community group with an immediate project in mind.

This year’s recipients of the funds will be the Estevan Kinsmen and Kinnettes club. The funds will go toward the BUILDING OF A MULTIPURPOSE FACILITY in the Kin Park located in the hillside subdivision. Organizations had the ability to complete the online application for funding from September 15th – October 15th. After reviewing the seven applications that were received the committee which consisted of Josh LeBlanc, Jeff Walters and Heidi Hesselink were able to make the decision.

“This decision was not an easy one to make, we would like to thank everyone for their submissions however we believe that the funds from the event will go to providing assistance to a long needed capital improvement in our city” said LeBlanc who is the Co-Chair of the Committee. “The Kinsmen and Kinettes hope to create a lasting legacy project for the the residents of the city and that is something we are proud to be a part of”.

Affinity Place Was Filled As Soon As The Doors Opened Until The Final Song After Midnight.

The event for 2017 promises to be bigger and better than last year. “We know that there were some crowd flow issues last year, we have fixed those” states LeBlanc. This year the goal is to increase the amount of total vendor’s form 50 to 65 for the year to come. Leblanc added that” if the public knows of a vendor that we should be aware of let us know, reach out to us through social media or contact us through our website.”

The other feature of the night involves the musical acts, with organizers keeping it local once again as all three acts hail from Saskatchewan.

"Private Drive", consisting of four young men from Weyburn, open the night covering classic rock and country favourites. "The Pistolwhips" take the stage from 9pm - 11pm, combining upbeat indie rock tunes with old school blues. The evening will be wrapped up by rising country music star Brody Siebert, who got his modest start in Spiritwood, SK and has since released his first studio album in 2015.

Savour the Southeast will be held inside Affinity Place once again on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

FULL MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE 2017 SAVOUR THE SOUTHEAST