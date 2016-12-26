  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

It's going to cost you more any time you deal with SGI in the coming year.

The provincial crown corporation is increasing administrative fees, effective January 1st, 2017.

The company is also adding fees where none existed before. "We actually have 13 transactions that we didn't use to charge for, which we are now, because it's costing us money to deliver those services." said Marie Schultz, a communications officer with SGI. "And so some of those are, like an air brake test, or a pre-trip inspection test."

Services commonly provided by the insurance company will be increased significantly. "For a class 5 road test, so that's like your regular licence. It used to be $22, and now it'll be going to $55." added Schultz. "The reason for that is because it costs us $55 to administer a road test."

Schultz says the higher administrative fees are designed to pull in an extra $11 or $12 million annually.

None of the fee increases will exceed $75.

For a complete list of all the new fees, CLICK HERE.

More Local News

snow pic 01 dec27

Estevan Digging Out From Seventeen Centimeters of Snow

A City of Estevan crew makes their way through a snow pile on 13th Avenue on the morning of December 27th. Southeast Saskatchewan is digging out from yet another major snowstorm. The heavy snow and…

Silent Nights for EPS Over Christmas

Hardly any creatures were stirring in Estevan over the Christmas holiday. At least, that may be what it seems like based on the holiday report from the Estevan Police Service. On Christmas Eve…
blizzard 01

Storm Drops More Snow on Estevan

A snow pile on 5th Street is one of many in Estevan after the city received another dump of snow Sunday night. Anyone who dreamt of a white Christmas undoubtedly got their wish. A radar view of the…

SGI Fee Increases Coming in 2017

It's going to cost you more any time you deal with SGI in the coming year. The provincial crown corporation is increasing administrative fees, effective January 1st, 2017. The company is also adding…

Norm Mack: "We're Ready For What's Coming"

On December 22, Environment Canada issued a special weather, which called for the possibility of massive snowfall for the Southeast set to arrive on Christmas Day. This puts a pressure on the snow…

Another Blizzard On The Way to Estevan

Another Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Southeastern Saskatchewan. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER CONDITIONS According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Mark Melsness, a strong Colorado low…

Estevan Chamber Looks Back On Another Successful Year

The year is coming to a close, and with that, the Estevan Chamber of Commerce looks back on a full and productive 2016. Jackie Wall, Executive Director of the Chamber, expresses her thoughts on that…

Staying Fire-Safe Is Important This Holiday Season

Christmas is just a couple of days away, and that means festivities and celebration, people getting together, and lights, candles and fireplaces lit. With that in mind, fire safety is an important…

Habitat for Humanity On Track For Building Project In Spring

The Estevan chapter of Habitat for Humanity recently received a large donation from City Council, approved during the Council's meeting Monday night. The $10,000 is towards the Habitat's building…

Safety Around Frozen Lakes In The Southeast

When someone is saying "You're on thin ice," they usually mean that they're mad at one person. However, the winter break is coming close to the area and people are looking to do activities on the…

Another Blizzard Could Be On Its Way For Christmas

The warm weather this week brought a short relief from the storms that troubled Southeastern Saskatchewan over the past few weeks. While everyone was hoping for enjoyable weather over the Holiday…

Savour The Southeast Returns In 2017

Estevan showed up in the thousands to support the FIRST EVER "Savour The Southeast" SHOWCASE in May 2016. Following the overwhelming success, organizers have decided to pull the trigger and bring the…

Six Chemical Tenders Awarded For 2017 At Water Treatment Plant

The city of Estevan has had a busy December closing the books on a number of items for 2016 while preparing for the new year before January arrives. Many of these items were crossed off the list…

15 Charges Laid To Two Estevan Men

The Estevan Police Service (EPS) continues their relentless crackdown on drugs in the community. A condition check was performed Monday night by local officers on one of the FOUR PEOPLE RECENTLY…

Crime Reduction Committee Scopes Estevan For Input on Different Issues

The Crime Reduction Committee (CRC) was formed by the Saskatchewan Party Caucus to get the full picture of crime in the province. On December 20th, the team made their way down to Estevan to add on…

Speeding A Serious Risk Around Snowplows

The heavy snowfall that Southeast Saskatchewan has received over the last couple of months is keeping snow clearing crews busy. Safety is always important when driving around these units. The…

City Council In The Giving Spirit in Their Final Meeting of 2016

On December 19, City Council hosted their final meeting of the year. Just in time for the holiday weekend, the team felt generous, as their main focus of the night became a couple of charities in the…

Record Natural Gas Consumption During Cold Snap

Saskatchewan set a record for natural gas consumption during the recent cold spell last week. Vanessa Beaupre of SaskEnergy says the peak occurred during minus 30 temperatures with high wind chill…

Warm And Windy Weather Returns

Only Saskatchewan residents can truly understand the sporadic weather patterns that can occur in a matter of weeks, days or even hours. That unique provincial feature was on full display over the…

Taxing Times For Provincial-Federal Relations

A lot of attention has been paid to the split between the Saskatchewan and Federal governments over what Premier Brad Wall calls a carbon tax. The Premier has refused to sign on to the federal…

DiscoverEstevan.com is Estevan's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Estevan Police To Receive New Equipment Thanks to SGI

Kinsmen Fundraiser Enters Final Week

Local Lawyer Awarded With Queen's Counsel Designation

Extreme Cold Warning For Estevan

Ninth Undeclared Handgun and Live Animals Highlights CBSA's November

Hefty Donation Fills Up Food Banks

UPDATE: EPS Released Names of Four Individuals Charged

SaskEnergy Provides Tips To Stay Warm During Frigid Months

Cugnet Family Donates $1 Million To Children's Hospital

Chipley; Resler Back On Police Board

Carlyle RCMP Reflects on the Recent Blizzard

Former EPS Constable Convicted Of Assault

Mullen Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

SaskPower Announced A New Record in Power Usage

Estevan Kin Club Provides Update on New Outdoor Facility

Gas Prices To Rise Again Soon

Stoughton Eager For New Refinery

City Completing Speedy Snow Removal

Southeast Has The Most Snowfall In The Province - So Far

Winter Weight Season Returns

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Estevan





Princess Club

28 December 2016 11:00 am

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Movie Madness: The Santa Clause

28 December 2016 2:00 pm

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Teen Foodies

28 December 2016 3:00 pm

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan Caregiver Support Group

28 December 2016 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Contact: Eunice Massett at (306) 637-2600





Lion King

29 December 2016 11:00 am

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Movie Madness: The Muppet Christmas Carol

29 December 2016 2:00 pm

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Login