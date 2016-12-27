Silent Nights for EPS Over Christmas

Hardly any creatures were stirring in Estevan over the Christmas holiday.

At least, that may be what it seems like based on the holiday report from the Estevan Police Service.

On Christmas Eve Saturday night, the EPS responded to an alarm call from a downtown business, but the building was found to be secure upon police inspection. Police also recieved a call about a possible impaired driver. Officers looked into the situation and found the intoxicated person was not driving, and instead catching a ride from a friend.

On the night of December 25th police recieved several business alarm calls throughout the city. Checks on the alarms found they were false, and all businesses were secure.

On Boxing Day, the EPS requested that residents stay off city roadways so as not to interfere with snow removal efforts by the City of Estevan.