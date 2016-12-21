Six Chemical Tenders Awarded For 2017 At Water Treatment Plant

Another Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Southeastern Saskatchewan. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER CONDITIONS According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Mark Melsness, a strong Colorado low…
The year is coming to a close, and with that, the Estevan Chamber of Commerce looks back on a full and productive 2016. Jackie Wall, Executive Director of the Chamber, expresses her thoughts on that…
Christmas is just a couple of days away, and that means festivities and celebration, people getting together, and lights, candles and fireplaces lit. With that in mind, fire safety is an important…
The Estevan chapter of Habitat for Humanity recently received a large donation from City Council, approved during the Council's meeting Monday night. The $10,000 is towards the Habitat's building…
When someone is saying "You're on thin ice," they usually mean that they're mad at one person. However, the winter break is coming close to the area and people are looking to do activities on the…
The warm weather this week brought a short relief from the storms that troubled Southeastern Saskatchewan over the past few weeks. While everyone was hoping for enjoyable weather over the Holiday…
Estevan showed up in the thousands to support the FIRST EVER "Savour The Southeast" SHOWCASE in May 2016. Following the overwhelming success, organizers have decided to pull the trigger and bring the…
The city of Estevan has had a busy December closing the books on a number of items for 2016 while preparing for the new year before January arrives. Many of these items were crossed off the list…
The Estevan Police Service (EPS) continues their relentless crackdown on drugs in the community. A condition check was performed Monday night by local officers on one of the FOUR PEOPLE RECENTLY…
The Crime Reduction Committee (CRC) was formed by the Saskatchewan Party Caucus to get the full picture of crime in the province. On December 20th, the team made their way down to Estevan to add on…
The heavy snowfall that Southeast Saskatchewan has received over the last couple of months is keeping snow clearing crews busy. Safety is always important when driving around these units. The…
On December 19, City Council hosted their final meeting of the year. Just in time for the holiday weekend, the team felt generous, as their main focus of the night became a couple of charities in the…
Saskatchewan set a record for natural gas consumption during the recent cold spell last week. Vanessa Beaupre of SaskEnergy says the peak occurred during minus 30 temperatures with high wind chill…
Only Saskatchewan residents can truly understand the sporadic weather patterns that can occur in a matter of weeks, days or even hours. That unique provincial feature was on full display over the…
A lot of attention has been paid to the split between the Saskatchewan and Federal governments over what Premier Brad Wall calls a carbon tax. The Premier has refused to sign on to the federal…