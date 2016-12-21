Six Chemical Tenders Awarded For 2017 At Water Treatment Plant

The city of Estevan has had a busy December closing the books on a number of items for 2016 while preparing for the new year before January arrives.

Many of these items were crossed off the list during the FINAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING of the year on Monday, including awarding the annual chemical tenders for the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant in Estevan.

Manager Kevin Sutter provided his recommendations for city council following the public tendering opening on Tuesday, December 6th for the treatment chemicals to be used at the facility in 2017.

In the end, the companies that submitted the lowest cost for the city of Estevan were awarded:

All tenders included taxes and shipping and the low bids are within the budgeted amounts from the city for 2017.