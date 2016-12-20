Speeding A Serious Risk Around Snowplows

The heavy snowfall that Southeast Saskatchewan has received over the last couple of months is keeping snow clearing crews busy.

Safety is always important when driving around these units. The provincial government recently legislated blue flashing lights on snowplows to identify when they are in operation. Motorists are required by law to slow down when passing a snowplow with these lights flashing.

Constable Daniel Gaignard of the Estevan RCMP cautions drivers about excessive speed in the vicinity of snowplows.

"When the blue light is flashing, motorists are required to slow to 60 kilometers per hour. This applies whether you are pulling out to pass, or are in the opposite lane travelling in the opposite direction, you still have to slow to 60 for your own safety."

Gaignard also adds that there are large fines for speeding around snowplows.

"The fines start at $270 and go up, depending on how fast over 60 you are going."

There were multiple traffic violations over the past couple of weeks, even during the blizzard weather.

Among these were 17 speeding tickets during the last storm.

The last two weeks saw 24 tickets issued, and 10 warnings from the RCMP.

Exceed posted speed limit - 17

Pass without clear view of highway - 1

Passenger fail to wear seatbelt - 1

Drive motor vehicle without valid DL - 1

Operate unregistered motor vehicle - 3

Tinted front side windows - 1

Warnings - 10